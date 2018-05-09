Dublin Bus earns €5.7m in six years from unclaimed change

Dublin Bus has raised €5.7 million in unclaimed change receipts over the past six years.

At the moment the company is earning €50,000 a month on unclaimed change.

However, that is less than double of what it was in 2012, according to TheJournal.ie, presumably due to the introduction of the Leap Card.

The most lucrative route for Dublin Bus is the number 15, which has earned over €435,000 since 2012,

It is followed by the 46a and the 16.

Digital Desk