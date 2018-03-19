Dublin Bus considering 24 hour routes

Dublin Bus could be launching 24-hour bus routes later this year.

A proposed pilot scheme aims to roll out the service for the three main routes in the Greater Dublin area before the end of 2018.

The chairperson of Dublin City Council's transport committee feels the capital needs such a facility to fulfil its role as a modern city.

Councillor Ciaran Cuffe believes there's plenty of demand for this.

"Dublin Bus in conjunction with the National Transport Authority will pilot three routes - north, south and west of the city - and these routes will operate through the night," he said.

The demand is not just from party revellers going home in the small hours. There's quite a demand from night workers who simply want to be able to get to and from home through the night.

"That's what a modern city needs."

