Dublin based Ryanair pilots begin fifth day of strike action

Ryanair is facing widespread disruption across Europe today - with strike action in five countries including Ireland.

Dublin based pilots are walking off the job for a fifth day - joining their colleagues in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Almost 400 flights have been cancelled - affecting 25,000 passengers

Bernard Harbor from the FORSA trade union says both sides are still some way off reaching a deal.

"We believe that this is a problem that can be resolved through negotiations," said Mt Harbor.

"I have to say that the experience of pilots so far is that the company is not being prepared to grapple with the issues and that's why they feel that they've been forced into yet another day of strike action today."

- Digital Desk