Dublin attacks: Suspect in late night sexual assault 'zig-zagged' to avoid street lighting, garda tells court

By Declan Brennan

A garda has described how a suspect in a late night sexual assault “zig-zagged” to avoid street lighting while he ran away from the scene.

Garda Niall Kenny was giving evidence in the trial of Slawomir Gierlowski (33) who is charged with carrying out attacks on three women over a five-year period.

One of the attacks took place at a location in Clondalkin on September 3, 2015. Gda Kenny told the jury that he was in a patrol car that night when he received details over the garda radio of an alleged incident.

The court heard the car arrived at the nearby scene within minutes and Gda Kenny and Garda Brian Campbell got out. Gda Campbell said he heard a muffled scream coming from behind them.

He ran to the source of the sound and saw a woman on her knees on the ground with black duct tape all over her face and neck and her hands behind her back.

Gda Kenny said that he noticed a man jumping up from behind a vehicle parked around 50m further down the road. He said this man took off running and he ran after him.

He shouted “gardaí, stop” at the man but the suspect kept running. He called for general assistance and uniformed and plain clothes units arrived at the scene.

The assistance of the air support unit was unavailable because of weather conditions on the night. Gda Kenny said the area had about “50 per cent” street lighting which was partially covered by trees.

He said the suspect ran crossing the road in "zig zags" to avoid the street lights. Gda Kenny said he maintained the distance behind the man but lost sight of him.

Mr Gierlowski of Galtymore Road, Drimnagh is charged with falsely imprisoning and assaulting a woman in September 2016 at a location near Naas Road, Clondalkin, Dublin. He is also charged with unlawfully having a hunting knife with intent to intimidate on the same occasion.

Mr Gierlowski is further charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a second woman at another location in Clondalkin on September 3, 2015.

Finally he is charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a third woman at this same location on September 11, 2011.

The trial continues before Judge Pauline Codd and a jury of 11 men.

Additional evidence

Dr Killian Bates told the jury that he carried out a forensic medical examination of the victim.

He said he recorded injuries to her lip, cheek, wrists, arms, knuckles, wrist, inner thigh and right knee.

He said that as part of his conclusions, he noted the possible presence of semen.

He also recorded the possibility that the assailant wasn't indigenously Irish. He said this had a bearing on a decision to prescribe anti-HIV prophylaxis to the woman.

Dr Bates said this is relatively unusual but was in line with the apparent severity of the assault.