Dublin Airport expects busy day after record-breaking passenger numbers

Dublin Airport is expecting another extremely busy day after record numbers passed through its terminals yesterday.

Passengers numbers are up 4% on the same weekend last year.

People are being warned to allow extra time to pass through security checks.

Siobhan O'Donnell from Dublin Airport Authority says there will be extra staff on hand to help.

"This is our busiest weekend ever in the history of the airport," she said.

"Over 422,000 passengers are arriving and departing over the entire weekend.

"Friday was the busiest day at 110,000 passengers arriving and departing.

"So it's busy, we've got extra staff on duty, we've got our customer care teams - they've got pink hi-vis vests on - so they'll be there to help passengers get through as smoothly as possible."

