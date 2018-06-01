Drunk gunman whose shotgun went off after he 'tripped over the family dog' has jail term increased

By Ruaidhrí Giblin

An intoxicated gunman, whose loaded sawn-off shotgun was accidentally discharged when he “tripped over the family dog” of a woman he was threatening, has had his jail term increased following an appeal by prosecutors.

Cian Walsh (30), from Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, in Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm and three counts of threatening to kill at two locations in Cork on September 25, 2016.

He was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to six years imprisonment with the final two suspended by Judge Gerard O’Brien on May 30, 2017.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of Walsh’s sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient”. He was accordingly resentenced in the Court of Appeal to five years in prison giving him an extra 12 months in jail.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said Walsh had turned up at a suburban address in Cork intoxicated and with a loaded sawn-off shotgun with the safety catch off.

He held the gun under the chin of a woman while he threatened her.

In the course of the incident, Mr Justice Birmingham said one round was discharged “seemingly unintentionally. It seems he tripped over the family dog”.

After the incident, he escaped in a vehicle driven by a co-accused in a “highly reckless manner”.

In the course of the getaway, Walsh went to St Joseph’s Cemetery where he left the firearm loaded behind a tombstone.

Walsh himself was apprehended “pretty much immediately” but it was some days before the firearm was recovered. There was evidence the cemetery was one through which the public had access and, from time to time, children would play there.

Mr Justice Birmingham said Walsh was unemployed and had 183 previous convictions all of which were recorded in the District Court.

He said it wasn’t clear what basis could be found for departing from the statutory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment for persons caught in possession of a firearm. He said Walsh did not have a great deal going for him apart from the fact he came before the court on signed pleas of guilty.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Alan Mahon and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the court had concluded there was an error in the sentence in that there was no justification for departing from the presumptive minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

He said it was unlikely the Court of Appeal would have intervened if the sentence had been seven or seven-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Notwithstanding that, the court was conscious it was dealing with somebody who was into serving his sentence and who believed he knew the release date to which he was working.

In those circumstances, he said the court would limit its intervention to imposing the statutory minimum sentence of five years.