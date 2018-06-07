Drugs worth an estimated €47,000 seized in Laois.

Drugs worth an estimated €47,000 have been seized in Co Laois.

Gardaí searched a house on Canal Road in Portarlington yesterday morning where they found the drugs, believed to be cannabis herb.

Detectives also found materials for cutting and preparing drugs for street sale.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested at the scene but have since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

- Digital Desk
