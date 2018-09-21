Drugs worth almost €500,000 seized in Blanchardstown

Drugs worth an estimated €489,000 were seized from a house in Blanchardstown this morning.

As part of an operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin 15 area, gardaí found heroin worth €435,000, cocaine valued at €54,000 and also a number of shotgun cartridges when they searched the residence.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Blanchardstown garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The operation was carried out by gardaí from Blanchardstown, the K-Community Action Team, and the District Drugs Unit.

