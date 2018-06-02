Drugs worth almost €300,000 seized from house in Wexford
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than a quarter of a million euro have been seized by gardaí in Wexford today.
A house in the Carne area of Wexford was searched at approximately 12pm today and cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin worth €299,000 were seized.
A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Wexford garda station.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
- Digital Desk
