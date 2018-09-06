Drugs worth almost €2m seized in Dublin

Drugs worth almost €2m have been seized in Dublin tonight.

Heroin with an estimated street value of over €1.6m was seized when Gardai from the Lucan District Drug Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station carried out a planned search of a house on Neilstown Road around 5pm this evening.

They also seized Diazepam and Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of up to €150,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €10,000.

A man in his 50s and a female in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Garda Stations in west Dublin under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act.