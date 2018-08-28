Drugs worth €3m seized at Dublin Port

More than €3m worth of drugs were seized at Dublin Port this morning.

36kgs of suspected cocaine and 11kgs of suspected MDMA were found by Revenue in a container which arrived on a ferry from Europe.

The seizure was part of ongoing operations targeting drug importations and involved the deployment of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg.

Investigations are ongoing and businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling are asked to contact Revenue through its confidential line at 1800 295 295.

Digital Desk