Drugs worth €248k found during search of Dublin properties

Half a kilogramme of amphetamine and 12kgs of cannabis were found during searches of two properties in Dublin today.

An intelligence-led operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeted the drug trafficking activities of an organised crime gang.

Two properties were searched in Swords, Co Dublin.

During the course of both searches, a half kilogramme of amphetamine and 12kgs of cannabis with an approximate street value of €248,000, plus 10kgs of suspected mixing agent and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men, aged 32 and 37, were arrested and conveyed to Ballymun Garda Station.

They are detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Digital Desk