Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €220,000 was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port yesterday.

11kgs of the drugs were found concealed in a consignment said to contain “flat pack tables”, which had arrived into the Port.

The seized drugs.

The seizure was made during routine operation with the assistance of detector dog James and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate discovery yesterday, Revenue officers seized 11,600 unstamped cigarettes and 5kgs of unstamped tobacco in Dublin.

The contraband tobacco products were seized after searches under warrant on a number of premises in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 7 areas by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána.

The seizure was part of a joint operation targeting the illegal tobacco trade in the Moore Street area.

The seized goods have a total retail value of over €6,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,300.

The cigarettes are branded ‘Excellence’ ‘Business Royals’ and ‘Richman’ and the tobacco is branded ‘Amber Leaf’ and ‘Flandria’.

A number of people were questioned by Revenue officers and investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.