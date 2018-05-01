Drugs worth €188,000 seized in Dublin

Cocaine, heroin, cannabis and pills thought to be worth up to €188,000 (pending analysis) have been seized in Tallaght in Dublin.

The drugs (some of which are pictured below) were found when officers searched two homes in the Donomore and Deerpark areas yesterday afternoon.

A stolen car which had been stripped down for parts has also been seized, and a man in his 40s has been arrested.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.