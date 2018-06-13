Drugs seized in Tipperary as up to 40 gardaí launch major crackdown on crime

By Conor Kane

Up to 40 gardaí, as well as customs officials, were involved in a major crackdown on crime and the drugs trade in Clonmel this morning.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested and detained for questioning during the operation which involved searches of a number of locations in the town and its hinterland.

Clonmel garda station. Credit: Google Maps.

The searches and arrests were the result of an ongoing intelligence-gathering process which led to senior gardaí in the Co Tipperary town obtaining search warrants in advance of the exercise.

Among the officers taking part in the searches were about 25 probationer gardaí in the advanced stages of their training at Templemore; along with members of the dog unit, the regional armed support unit, the divisional drug unit and locally-based gardaí.

A quantity of illegal drugs, believed to be tablets, was discovered during the searches which focussed on a limited number of properties in Clonmel. A firearm which has to be analysed by ballistics experts and some ammunition were also found.

The operation started at about 8.30am today and concluded around lunchtime.

“We were investigating ongoing criminal activity and drug-related activity,” a senior garda involved in co-ordinating the search said.

Two men arrested during the Garda activity were detained at Cahir garda station for questioning.