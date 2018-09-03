Drugs and €34k found during search of Dublin apartment

Gardaí have seized over €34,000 from a home in Dublin.

Cannabis worth €3,000 and €500-worth of cocaine were also seized during the search of an apartment was searched at Falcon View, Blanchardstown on Saturday.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation by gardaí into the sale and distribution of controlled substances in the Blanchardstown area.

A man, 31, was arrested and detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

He was charged and is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

