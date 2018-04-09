Drivers warned to take care on back to school runs

Drivers are being warned to take care around schools today.

Children are going back to the classroom after the Easter holidays, with more traffic expected on the roads.

Motorists are asked to allow extra travel time.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson Michael Roland is asking parents to pay attention near schools and buses.

He said: "What we are asking parents to do is exercise caution when dropping the children off at the school gate ways which are a very high risk are for safety.

"We are asking parents and guardians to follow policy on school gate parking, to abide by the rules and minimise any traffic build up outside the school gate.

"In particular we are asking them not to obstruct school bus drop off points."

- Digital Desk