Drivers urged to watch out for motorcyclists over bank holiday weekend

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads this bank holiday weekend and to watch out for motorcyclists in particular.

Twenty motorcyclists were killed in the second six months of 2017.

Sunday is officially the worst weekend day for motorcycle deaths with five of last year's fatalities happening on a Sunday.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheahan says people can become too relaxed on the roads during the bank holiday.

"Every bank holiday weekend we give specific attention to the bank holiday weekend because we know that people let down their hair and the social aspect of their life changes for that weekend," he said.

"What we want to make sure is I want you to go out, I want you to enjoy your social activities but, more importantly, I want you to be safe when you're on the roads."

Digital Desk