Drivers urged to take extra care as parts of country see snow and ice

Back to Ireland Home

Many parts of the country have been affected by snow and ice overnight.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann remains in place nationwide until 11am.

The worst of the snow is expected in Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and on hills and mountains.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and take extra care on the roads with frost and icy patches in places.

KEYWORDS:

SnowWeather
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland