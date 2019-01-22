Drivers urged to take extra care as parts of country see snow and ice
Many parts of the country have been affected by snow and ice overnight.
A status yellow warning from Met Eireann remains in place nationwide until 11am.
Very cold today, with a mix of bright or sunny spells & scattered showers, some of sleet & snow in the morning, but turning mainly to rain & sleet during the day with a risk of snow mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures 3 to 6 Celsius in moderate to fresh westerly winds pic.twitter.com/Rcao0JediT— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2019
The worst of the snow is expected in Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and on hills and mountains.
Drivers are being advised to slow down and take extra care on the roads with frost and icy patches in places.
Woo Hoo. It’s snowing. Now off back to sleep. Please be there snow when I wake up 😆 #Donegal #Ireland pic.twitter.com/gVMWZVLV7J— Chris Hasson ❄️☃️ (@watchallirish) January 22, 2019
#Sneachta in Tipp atm!— Damian Cullen (@Damian_Cullen) January 22, 2019
A light dusting of snow Carrickmore Co Tyrone @WeatherCee @barrabest @JoannaDonnellyL @AimsirTG4 @MetEireann @metoffice @angie_weather @newslineweather #snow #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/Ug8i6sTcgW— Jimmy 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Jimmy48carmen) January 21, 2019
