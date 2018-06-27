Drivers of electric vehicles to pay reduced tolls

Drivers of electric vehicles will be able to benefit from reduced tolls from next week.

There will be a 50% discount for battery-powered cars and a 25% discount for plug-in hybrids.

Higher discounts will also be available on certain toll roads at off-peak times.

Drivers can avail of the discounts by signing up for an electric vehicle tag with an approved toll tag provider, while those who already have an account will be contacted.

The discounts will come into force from Sunday, July 1st.

Digital Desk