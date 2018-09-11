Drivers call for crackdown on illegally parking in disabled spaces

Disabled drivers are calling for a crackdown on those who illegally park in disabled spaces.

A new survey from the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland revealed this is among the top issues facing their 5,000 members.

The DDAI is calling for the extension of enforcement policies for Gardai and traffic wardens, and the possible introduction of penalty points for illegal parking in all publicly available carparks.

The survey also listed the misuse of the disabled person parking card, and the use of designated parking spaces without a permit among the biggest problems facing disabled drivers.

According to the survey, the top five issues facing disabled drivers are:-

Shopping Centres and other private carparks not tackling illegal parking in accessible spaces

Drivers parking in disabled parking spaces without a permit

Disabled spaces not wide enough/drivers parking too close to the back or side of a wheelchair accessible vehicle making it impossible to exit

Misuse of the Disabled Persons Parking Card

Trying to refuel cars in petrol stations

Digital Desk