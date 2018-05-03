Driverless cars to take to Irish roads within a decade

Driverless cars will be hitting Irish roads within a decade and will save lives on Irish roads according to the Road Safety Authority.

The RSA is holding a conference in Dublin Castle today to to look at what needs to be done to maximise the opportunities offered by the new technology.

Concerns have been raised after a self-driving Uber killed a woman in Arizona earlier this year.

CEO of the RSA, Moyagh Murdock, says the technology will actually save lives.

"I do believe they can certainly reduce the severity of injuries and ultimately we would like to think they can save lives," she said.

However, new research carried out by the RSA ahead of today's conference found that just one third of people would trust an autonomous vehicle and only 25% would be interested in owning one.

