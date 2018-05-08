'Drink-link' buses to service 50 rural communities

A new state-funded 'drink link' bus will service 50 rural communities across Ireland.

The bus service will transport rural residents to and from their local pubs between June and December in a bid to tackle rural isolation.

People can also book a place on one of 30 new flexible routes to be brought to and from social events, such as a game of bingo or bridge, or to the pub.

A local link bus. Photo: Local Link Cork.

The scheme will serve 19 counties including Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Kildare, Wexford and Monaghan and will operate predominately at weekends from 6pm to 11pm.

The service will be state-subsidised and will operate as an extension as to Local Link service.

It will cost the government around €450,000.

The pilot programme will run for six months before each route is assessed.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross

"I think it will probably continue after that," Minister for Transport Shane Ross told RTÉ's Morning Ireland today.

We've got 50 applications for routes, we've accepted every single route so they're all going to be tried.

"Some probably won't survive, some probably will. We may extend the routes, particularly to those counties which haven't yet applied, so it'll vary.