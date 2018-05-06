'Drink link' bus service to run in 50 rural communities

A new state-funded 'drink link' bus will service 50 rural communities across Ireland.

The bus service will transport rural residents to and from their local pubs between June and December in a bid to tackle rural isolation.

A local link bus. Photo: Local Link Cork.

The scheme will be announced in full this week but is expected to serve 19 counties including Kerry, Cork,Waterford, Kildare, Wexford and Monaghan and will operate predominately at weekends from 6pm to 11pm.

The Sunday Independent reports that the service will be state-subsidised and will operate as an extension as to Local Link service.

The new scheme is expected to cost the government around €450,000.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is expected to announce the service later in the week.

- Digital Desk