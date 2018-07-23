Drink-drivers face automatic bans as Road Traffic Bill signed into law
The President has signed the Road Traffic Bill into law.
The legislation automatically bans drink-drivers for a first-time offence.
It also makes it an offence for car owners to allow learners to drive their car unaccompanied.
The bill faced fierce opposition in the Dáil from rural independent TDs before being passed earlier this month.
