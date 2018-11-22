Drew Harris admits he is 'not certain' that Garda issues raised in the Disclosures Tribunal have been resolved

The Garda Commissioner says he can’t be certain that issues highlighted in the Disclosures Tribunal report have stopped.

The report found former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former garda press officer David Taylor smeared the whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

It also raised questions about discipline and culture within the force.

Drew Harris has told the Policing Authority there are risks certain behaviours are continuing:

"You're saying 'am you certain?' and I am saying 'no, I am not certain' and in fact both reports highlighted the risk that this isn't isolated and An Garda Siochana and I as Commissioner need to be on our guard that this is happening elsewhere and it would be foolish for me to ignore that advice and I have taken it on board."

Digital Desk