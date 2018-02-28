Draft Brexit deal sets out "in black and white how we can avoid a hard border" : Taoiseach

The draft Brexit agreement sets out "in black and white how we can avoid a hard border" with Northern Ireland, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

The EU Commission has today published its draft agreement covering the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Leo Varadkar has indicated that some, including the DUP, would be unhappy with the draft but said that "just saying no and being angry isn't enough," adding that those against the draft should come up with other solutions.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald accused the Conservative- DUP Government of having a "wrecking agenda" in relation to Brexit.

She said remarks made by Boris Johnson, who said the Northern Ireland border is being used to "frustrate" Brexit, were "juvenile" and "dangerous".

"The rhetoric has changed, and very much for the worse since last December and that the commitment made initially to no hard border, and the commitment to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all it's parts has come unstuck because the reality is that members of the Tory Government are openly stating, opening speculating that the Good Friday agreement is passed its sell-by date."

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, she said "a hard border is not only necessary but desirable" to achieve the kind of Brexit that some f those in the British Government want.

"I think it would be remiss of us and I think it would be remiss of you as Taoiseach and head of Government to miss those very clear soundings."

But the Taoiseach said he had spoken to British prime minister Theresa May twice by phone in the past 10 days and had also met her in person and "trusts" that she is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement.

"We engage with the UK Government by meeting them and we do that all the time," Mr Varadkar told the Dáil, but he said negotiations on Brexit are done as part of the EU 27.

"Ireland is in a much stronger position when we negotiate as one of 27, as a union of 27 rather than isolating ourselves.

"I have heard people, some of the hard-line Brexiteers who are not members of the British Government questioning the Good Friday Agreement and these are the same people who say to us that we should respect their vote, that we should respect their referendum, the 51.8% vote for Brexit and I would remind them that the Good Friday Agreement was approved by the Irish people 94% in this State, 71% in Northern Ireland and they should respect our vote too," said Mr Varadkar.