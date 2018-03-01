Dozens slept out on Dublin streets in sub-zero temperatures last night

Dozens of people slept out on the streets of Dublin last night, despite the red weather warning.

Several charities are working with local councils bringing rough sleepers food and warm clothing, and extra emergency beds have been opened.

But Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says at half nine last night, there were no beds left for those who needed them.

"Last night we had an issue where there were no male beds so all of the extra contingency beds that were put in place were full at that time over the two nights," said Mr Flynn.

"Later on in the night we were informed that there were extra contingency beds had been put in place or people did not arrive to beds and were put back in to the system.

"We've heard of the major operation that has been put in place, we've seen a plan that's put in place but the fact is it's still not good enough compared to what we need for what's happening out there on the streets."

