Dozens of credible threats to life averted recently, say Gardaí

Gardaí say close to 50 credible threats to life have been averted in recent months.

Four men are still being questioned after being arrested in Dublin in connection with a foiled murder attempt on Saturday.

Five firearms seized are being forensically analysed.

"There are a huge number of victims," he said John O’Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner and head of special crime operations.

"There are clearly those people who have been targeted, and unfortunately have died. There are those who have been targeted and fortunately have survived."

Four suspects remain in custody in connection with an alleged foiled murder attempt on Saturday while five guns, which were loaded, are being analysed.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that Garda actions are proving successful.

"Clearly the interventions which we are making are hugely significant, in that they are not just merely telling people that their lives are threatened, but there are cases, and a growing number of cases, where the people we have arrested have been in possession of the firearms, and where the death was imminent if we had not intervened."

- Digital desk