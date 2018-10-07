Donkeys found struggling to survive in patch of waste ground learn to live again

By Sarah Slater Three donkeys are learning to live again after being discovered battling to survive alongside the carcasses of two others.

Earlier this year, the emaciated donkeys named Amelia, Romily and Jazz, were found on a patch of waste ground in Antrim.

One of the donkeys found on a patch of waste ground in Antrim can be seen in a bad state of health.

Jane Bruce, welfare adviser with the Donkey Sanctuary, found the donkeys following a call by a local person who had spotted the desperate donkeys.

She was shocked to discover all three of the donkeys “were emaciated and living alongside two carcasses".

“All of the donkeys’ hip bones and spines were lacking coverage and dramatically prominent. All of the donkeys’ hip bones and spines were lacking coverage and dramatically prominent.

Despite their horrific living conditions, the donkeys were sweet natured and gentle. Even in starvation, they still had the capacity to trust humans.

Realising the urgency of the situation, Jane contacted the local animal welfare authorities who immediately seized the donkeys.

At this stage, she feared the worst.

“I honestly didn’t think they were going to make it due to their weak and in such a bad state”.

“After we observed all the legalities, the three donkeys were signed into our care. We named the gelding Jazz and the two mares Amelia and Romily. Alarmingly, both mares were discovered to be in foal.

“Sadly Amelia lost her foal, whilst Romily was in a similar condition we feared the worst for her too. While we were glad to have the donkeys in our care, we knew that a steep road to rehabilitate these animals lay ahead,” added Jane.

Following several months of intensive care and a careful feeding regime the donkeys have all steadily put on weight and their health is greatly improved.

Amelia, Jazz and Romily have settled into life at The Donkey Sanctuary in Cork. According to Jane “All of the donkeys have become increasingly trusting as they have become accustomed to being handled. Amelia and Jazz really are the best of friends.

We are looking for a home for them at the moment and they will go out to a Guardian Home as a pair of donkeys.

"Romily and her beautiful foal Ebony are thriving. Ebony is a friendly little foal. As she was born into sanctuary she is immediately trusting and she has never known harsh treatment.

“She is feeding very well. Romily is still on extra feed and she is thriving. It is hard to imagine these are the same donkeys that came into our care”.

To learn more about the rehoming scheme click here.