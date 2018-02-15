Donegal's newest millionaire to return to work tomorrow

It is business as usual for Donegal’s newest multi-millionaire who plans to be back in work tomorrow after collecting a Lotto jackpot winning cheque worth €4,434,994.

The winner's lucky Lotto numbers were drawn on Saturday, January 13.

They revealed the golden ticket was kept in the glove box of the car for the past four-and-a-half weeks.

“I keep all my Lotto tickets in the glove box. Once I found out I won I stored the ticket in the glove box of the car during the day while I was at work. But I took the ticket into the house at night time. That piece of paper has clocked up some mileage over the past month," said the Donegal Lotto player.

The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the new-found fortune “would not change me one single bit.”

“It’s business as usual for me as I have no plans to take time off work to celebrate. I took today off to collect the cheque in Dublin and I’m back in work first thing in the morning”.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford, Co. Donegal and the winner spoke of the role Daly’s played in how they found out they had won the jackpot.

“I was driving past Daly’s Topaz on the Sunday after the draw and, while I had heard on the radio that the Lotto was won, I hadn’t gathered that it was won in Donegal. I saw on their huge digital sign at the filling station that they had sold the winner and I just thought straight away that it was me. When I checked the numbers I was bowled over.”

The person said that they have only told family members about their lucky win and plans to share it with them.

The charitable individual also stated that they would make a number of donations to charities close to their heart.

Meanwhile, there was also joy for a lucky Mayo woman who scratched off a €30,000 win with a €3 All Cash Tripler scratch card.

Fed up with constant weather warnings and Baltic conditions in the West of Ireland, the happy winner has stated that she will “book a nice long holiday in the sun” to celebrate her win properly.

The delighted Mayo woman purchased her winning ticket at the Barcastle Service Station in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

- Digital Desk