Donegal schoolboy threatened to 'shoot dead' classmate - report

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating after an incident at a secondary school in Bundoran.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, a schoolboy threatened to 'shoot dead' another student in a note left in a classroom after an exam last Wednesday.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon say they are liaising with school authorities following the incident and investigations are ongoing.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed the incident took place and that local gardaí are investigating.

- Digital Desk