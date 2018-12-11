Donegal schoolboy threatened to 'shoot dead' classmate

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating after an incident at a secondary school in Bundoran.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, a schoolboy threatened to 'shoot dead' another student in a note left in a classroom after an exam last Wednesday.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon say they are liaising with school authorities following the incident and investigations are ongoing.

