Donegal man in serious condition after suffering head injuries in Sydney fall
A young Donegal man is in serious condition after suffering head injuries in a fall in Sydney Australia yesterday.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge was shut down for a time after the man, in his twenties, was discovered lying on the road on the High Street overpass near the bridge.
The Department of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the case and providing consular assistance.
