Donegal hotel suffers 'extensive damage' in fire that puts man in hospital

A man is in hospital after a hotel fire in Co. Donegal this morning.

The blaze happened at the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Foyle Street, Moville, Co. Donegal at around 4.30am this morning.

A man in his 50s has been taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment, and there has been extensive damage to the premises.

File photo of Letterkenny Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone that was in the area of Foyle Street in Moville before or after the fire to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540 the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.