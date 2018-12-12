Donegal councillor charged with assault causing harm to two men on night out

Donegal county councillor has gone on trial charged with assaulting causing harm to two men in two separate incidents.

John O'Donnell, from Kilmacrennan, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court today.

Letterkenny Circuit Court

He is charged with assault causing harm to Emmet Gallagher, now aged 22, at the Sultan Takeaway in the early hours of the morning of February 23rd, 2015.

He is also charged with assault causing harm to another man Seamus O'Donnell, aged 29, at Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Mr O'Donnell, aged 37, replied 'not guilty' when arraigned on both charges.

Prosecution barrister, Ms Patricia McLaughlin outlined the case to the jury.

She alleged that the jury will hear that Mr O'Donnell allegedly punched Mr Gallagher in the face in the takeaway.

She further alleged that it will be claimed that at a later stage in the evening, John O'Donnell then attacked Seamus O'Donnell in the Gortlee area by punching him and then allegedly kicking him in the face.

The first witness in the case was called and he was one of the alleged victims, Emmet Gallagher.

However, when Mr Gallagher got into the witness box he said that he wished to withdraw his statement.

He said on a number of occasions that the incident happened three years ago.

The jury was excused on a number of occasions while legal argument in the case took place.

Judge John Aylmer finally said he was adjourning the case until tomorrow.

The trial is due to last three days.