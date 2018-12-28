Donate unwanted Christmas presents, charity urges

Children's charity Barnardos is appealing to anyone who may have received an unwanted Christmas gift to consider donating it.

The charity is launching its Unwanted Gift Appeal today and says donations of unwanted gifts, big or small, are always welcome.

Each donation will help the organisation work with over 15,300 children and families in 40 centres throughout Ireland.

Those who wish to get involved can drop gifts into any of the seven Barnardos shops nationwide.