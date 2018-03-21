Donald Tusk 'absolutely sure' solution will be found to avoid hard border in Ireland

European Council president Donald Tusk said he was "absolutely sure" that Britain and the remaining 27 EU nations will find a solution to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

Speaking on the eve of the European Council summit, Mr Tusk said: "Trust me, our latest proposal when it comes to new guidelines, is also acceptable for Dublin and for London.

"I can say that our interpretation of the so-called 'December agreement' is almost identical compared to the British position.

"This is why I am absolutely sure that we will finally find a proper solution to avoid this risk of hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland."

Donald Tusk

More to follow...

- PA