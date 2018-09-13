Donald Trump to postpone Ireland visit, Taoiseach confirms
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that US President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Ireland.
There was uncertainty over his planned visit to Ireland after a White House press secretary earlier this week said Washington was still finalising the visit.
However, speaking at an economic conference at the American Embassy in Dublin today, Mr Varadkar said:
"We can all agree the future US-Ireland economic relationship is of profound importance to all of us here."
- PA
