Donald Trump appoints Dublin woman to senior White House role

Donald Trump has appointed Abigail Slater to a senior job at the White House.

Slater, who was born in Dalkey, South Dublin will now, as of today, play a key role in Trump’s administration's national economic council.

According to the Irish Times, she will serve as an adviser to the US president on technology, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

The appointment follows the resignation last night of one of Mr. Trump's closest aides – chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Slater graduated Law from UCD before moving to Washington DC in 2003 and marring Lindsay Slater, chief of staff to Congressman Mike Simpson.

She holds dual US-Irish citizenship.

- Digital Desk