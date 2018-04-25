Domestic violence Bill passes final stages in Dáil

New laws on domestic violence have passed the final stages in the Dáil.

The Bill will recognise domestic violence as an emotional and psychological as well as physical crime.

Greater access to the courts for victims, as well as the recognition of violence between partners as an offence are also included.

The Bill will go back to the Seanad before the President signs it into law.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan welcomed tonight's development.

"I'm, sure members would agree with me that this is one of the most important pieces of legislation before the Oireachtas this year," he said.

"We all know that domestic violence can have a devastating physical, emotional, mental and financial consequences for victims."

- Digital desk