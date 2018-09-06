Dolores O'Riordan drowned in hotel bath due to alcohol intoxication, inquest hears

The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan drowned in a London hotel room bath after drinking alcohol, an inquest heard.

The Limerick songwriter was found dead in a hotel room in London's Park Lane at the age of 46.

A toxicology report has shown she was four times over the legal driving limit.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe told an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court that the cause of death was drowning due to alcohol intoxication and concluded that the death was an accident.

Pc Natalie Smart, who attended the scene, told the inquest: "I saw Mrs O'Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water."

The inquest heard that there were empty bottles in the room - five miniature bottles and a bottle of champagne - as well as containers of prescription drugs with a quantity of tablets in each container.

Toxiclocology tests showed only "therapeutic" amounts of medication in O'Riordan's blood, but showed up 330mg of alcohol per 100mls of blood - meaning she was more than four times the 80mg legal limit for driving.

Before the inquest was adjourned in January, the court was told "various tests" were being awaited after a post-mortem examination, but that police found her death not to be suspicious.

The mother of three, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was pronounced dead on January 15 at the Hilton hotel, where she was staying while recording.

Her bandmates said they were "devastated" by the news, adding "the world has lost a true artist".