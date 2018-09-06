Dolores O'Riordan died due to alcohol intoxication, inquest hears

An inquest in London has heard The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died in January by drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

The Limerick songwriter was found dead in a hotel room in London's Park Lane at the age of 46.

A toxicology report has shown she was four times over the legal driving limit.

Westminster Coroner's Court heard there was no evidence she had taken any drugs other than prescription medication, and ruled her death was accidental.

Before the inquest was adjourned in January, the court was told "various tests" were being awaited after a post-mortem examination, but that police found her death not to be suspicious.

The mother of three, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was pronounced dead on January 15 at the Hilton hotel, where she was staying while recording.

Her bandmates said they were "devastated" by the news, adding "the world has lost a true artist".