Dog shot dead in north Dublin

A dog has been found dead after a number of shots were fired at a house on the northside of Dublin.

This incident happened in the early hours of this morning, when gardai responded to reports of shots being fired at a house in Priorswood in Dublin at around 1am.

When they got to the scene they discovered a homeowner's dog was shot dead in the back garden of the house at Moatview Avenue.

A number of shots were fired into the rear of the home - no-one who was in the house was injured.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and say investigations are ongoing this afternoon.

- Digital Desk