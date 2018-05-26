Dog shot dead in north Dublin
26/05/2018 - 11:31:25Back to Ireland Home
A dog has been found dead after a number of shots were fired at a house on the northside of Dublin.
This incident happened in the early hours of this morning, when gardai responded to reports of shots being fired at a house in Priorswood in Dublin at around 1am.
When they got to the scene they discovered a homeowner's dog was shot dead in the back garden of the house at Moatview Avenue.
A number of shots were fired into the rear of the home - no-one who was in the house was injured.
Gardaí are investigating the incident and say investigations are ongoing this afternoon.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here