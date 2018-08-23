Dog abandoned on M50 in Dublin

The DSPCA is looking for information after a dog was abandoned on the M50 yesterday.

A woman saw a car stopping near the Red Cow junction, and leaving the young female terrier cross on the hard shoulder.

The DSPCA says dumping a dog in any location is illegal but to do it on a busy motorway is incredibly dangerous.

Tina, as she is now called, is in good health and will be rehomed if she is not reclaimed in five days.

Digital Desk