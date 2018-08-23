Dog abandoned on M50 in Dublin
23/08/2018 - 14:56:00Back to Ireland Home
The DSPCA is looking for information after a dog was abandoned on the M50 yesterday.
A woman saw a car stopping near the Red Cow junction, and leaving the young female terrier cross on the hard shoulder.
The DSPCA says dumping a dog in any location is illegal but to do it on a busy motorway is incredibly dangerous.
Tina, as she is now called, is in good health and will be rehomed if she is not reclaimed in five days.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here