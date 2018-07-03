Doctor's warning after six children treated for serious sunburn

Six young children have been treated for serious sunburn at Temple Street Hospital in the last 10 days.

Doctors are calling on parents to protect their children from sun-related injury during the intense heat.

They are advising that babies under six months should be kept in the shade.

Dr Nandine Kandananny from Temple Street says parents need to make sure that sunscreen is topped up regularly throughout the day.

File photo.

"Of the six children that we saw, at least four children actually had sun-screen applied on their skin prior to going out in the sun," said Dr Kandananny.

"It's not like parents are being completely negligent. There is an awareness out there.

"However, it's quite important to note that it's as important to reapply sun-screen every two hours."

Digital Desk