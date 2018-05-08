Doctors Together For Yes says 8th means 'playing medical roulette'; LoveBoth unveils building wrap calling for no vote

Top obstetricians are among a suite of medical professionals who are calling for a yes vote on May 25.

In a new video series launched by Together For Yes today, Dr Rhona Mahony states that the 8th amendment means Ireland is "playing medical roulette with women’s lives".

The ‘Doctors Together For Yes’ video series aims to highlight the strength of support among Ireland’s medical community for a yes vote.

The first video features some of Ireland’s top obstetricians who state the 8th amendment makes it difficult to know when to intervene to save a woman’s life.

Those featured include: Dr Peter Boylan, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists;

Dr Rhona Mahony, consultant in fetal medicine, Holles Street;

Dr Jen Donnelly, consultant in obstetrics & maternal fetal mdicine specialist, the Rotunda;

Professor Mary Higgins, consultant obstetrician and specialist in high-risk maternal medicine at Holles Street;

Dr Cliona Murphy, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Coombe and Tallaght Hospitals, and incoming chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

Meanwhile, the LoveBoth campaign has unveiled a building wrap in Dublin, saying a vote for repeal would lead to abortion on demand.

The building wrap on Gardiner Street calls for the public to vote no on May 25.

"Unfortunately there has been very little discussion about what the Government's proposal actually means, which is abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks at a stage when a baby has a beating heart, a face and is kicking and yawning in the womb," said LoveBoth spokesperson Clare McCarthy.

Our building wrap is intended to draw the public's attention to this reality and to the fact that the Government proposal is even more extreme than the law in Britain, where for every 4 babies born, 1 is aborted.

"The only way to stop abortion on demand coming into Ireland is to Vote No on May 25th."

Digital Desk