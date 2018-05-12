Doctors Together for Yes launch public database; LoveBoth hold Stand Up For Life Rally in Dublin

Campaigning for the referendum on the 8th Amendment continues in earnest today.

A 'Doctors Together for Yes' summit is being held in Dublin this morning, while local groups are canvassing around the country across the weekend.

Voting YES will enable evidence based and compassionate care for women who have a crisis pregnancy.



Dr Mark Murphy will tomorrow Chair a national summit of medical professionals, hosted by Doctors Together for Yes.#doctors4yes pic.twitter.com/hB4zLnKfgK — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 11, 2018

The group will launch its public database of over a thousand practicing doctors who have declared their support for the repeal of the 8th Amendment.

The summit will be attended by Minister for Health Simon Harris and will include doctors from multiple fields of medicine including general practice, obstetrics and gynaecology, and psychiatry.

Meanwhile, a LoveBoth Stand Up For Life Rally gets underway at 2pm this afternoon in Dublin's Merrion Square.