Doctors concerned about public reaction if they refuse abortion services

Doctors have raised concerns about the public's reaction if they refuse to provide abortions.

President Michael D Higgins yesterday signed the legislation removing the Eighth Amendment from the constitution.

This morning the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear from some of those who will be tasked with implementing Ireland's new abortion laws.

GPs are also concerned about staffing, training and the specialist support available to help them provide the new service according to the Irish College of General Practitioners which has been surveying its members to get their concerns.

The government plans to introduce the legislation to allow abortions into the Dáil in the first week of October.