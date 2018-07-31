Doctors choosing c-sections over fears they will be sued if something goes wrong with traditional birth - Study

Doctors are choosing to perform c-sections over fears they will be sued if something goes wrong with a traditional birth.

That is according to a new study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin.

They also found financial benefits for the hospital, making doctors' lives easier and a woman's preference are all factors in a caesarean being chosen.

Over 30% of babies in Ireland are now delivered by c-section.

