Doctors choosing c-sections over fears they will be sued if something goes wrong with traditional birth - Study
31/07/2018
Doctors are choosing to perform c-sections over fears they will be sued if something goes wrong with a traditional birth.
That is according to a new study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin.
They also found financial benefits for the hospital, making doctors' lives easier and a woman's preference are all factors in a caesarean being chosen.
Over 30% of babies in Ireland are now delivered by c-section.
- Digital Desk
